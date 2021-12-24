Fireworks permitted for year-end celebrations on Bonaire

- 12Shares
KRALENDIJK- During the coming year-end celebrations, fireworks are once again allowed as normal, in spite of other restrictive measures. This has been announced by the Cabinet of Island Governor Edison Rijna.
While officially the lightening of Fire Works is permitted only on December 1 and January 1st, in practice the lightening of Fireworks start just after Christmas, when the sale of the inflammable goods is permitted.
Permit
The Governor’s Cabinet of Governors at the same time reminds the public that a permit is required for setting off of large fireworks, such as the “pagaras”. Also, attention is drawn to the fact that the setting off of fireworks may not take place within a radius of 250m of hospitals and nursing homes, around church services and in places where it can mean harm to either aircraft or gas stations and fuel depots.
Responsible
Lieutenant Governor Rijna also points out that everyone is liable for any injury and damage caused to persons, animals or goods. In order to avoid damage and accidents, the Island Governor calls on everyone to take the necessary precautions and caution when setting off fireworks.
