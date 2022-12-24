First Air Belgium flight lands in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, Bonaire welcomed the first Air Belgium flight from Brussels, Belgium.

Earlier this year, Air Belgium, in collaboration with Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Bonaire International Airport (BIA), announced that Bonaire had been added as a new destination to Air Belgium’s winter schedule for 2022 – 2023, with a direct flight from Brussels Airport (BRU ) to Bonaire.

Although the plan was previously to set up a regular scheduled flight, the Belgian carrier reduced that to four occasional flights in the high season.

The flights will take place on December 23 and 25, 2022 and then on January 6 and 8, 2023.

Water salute

The flight was welcomed with a traditional water salute. TCB wishes the arriving visitors a wonderful holiday experience on Bonaire.