First annual Safety & Security week at Curaçao Airport completed

Employees walking the runway in search of debris.

WILLEMSTAD- Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) has recently completed their first annual Airport Safety & Security Week which took place from November 22, 2021 to November 26, 2021.

The goal of this week was to promote healthy and safe work practices and consequently a safer environment for not only employees, but also all stakeholders at the Airport. Of course, this results for a safer environment for all passengers and visitors as well.

The entire week was focused on creating more awareness on safety and security in and around the airport through an extensive program that consisted of presentations, dynamic workshops, live demos, and many more interactive learning and sharing activities to support this.

“This was our first annual Airport Safety & Security Week, and we are extremely happy with how this went. The interest was high, and our entire Airport community participated in the various workshops and demos. There was also a tailored presentation for press members, and we are glad to see how interested they were in the information provided and tour given on our Land and Airside”, said Norman Gómez, Managing Director of CAP.

“We invited experts in the field of Airport Security to share valuable information and provided different opportunities for participants to actively learn through live demonstrations”, Mr. Gómez continued.

The FOD Walk and ARFF challenge were the last activities on schedule to end this eventful week with a bang. The FOD Walk is a known activity during which employees and stakeholders at the Airport get together to help scan and clean the entire runway to remove any garbage/debris that might be a hazard for the safety of airplanes and vehicles on site. And of course, the Firefighter department is key player in the safety of our airport and thus demonstrations were given, ending with the exciting Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) challenge. Firefighters challenged each other in various tasks ̶ for sure educational and entertaining moments shared during that morning.

The team looks back on a fruitful week and already looks forward to next year’s Airport Safety & Security Week, which hopefully will be even bigger! We are sure we will count on the commitment of all employees and stakeholders at our airport.