First Bonaire primary school signs collaboration agreement for cultural education program

KRALENDIJK – Scol Amplio Papa Cornes (SAPC) is the first primary school on Bonaire to sign a collaboration agreement with Art Culture Education Foundation (ACE) as part of the Cultural Education with Quality project (CMK).

This agreement brings cultural activities to the school, providing opportunities for the children. Over the past few weeks, Segni Bernardina from ACE Foundation has visited several school administrations to inform them about the benefits of the CMK project.

Participating schools receive advice, training, and financial support from Bernardina and his team. SAPC has shown great enthusiasm for this collaboration. Director Ilviena Leito Carolina not only signed the agreement but also appointed two cultural coordinators. These coordinators will facilitate effective communication between the school and cultural providers.

Soon, the children at SAPC will receive lessons from local artists, allowing them to discover their own talents and find inspiration. ACE Foundation is committed to establishing a sustainable cultural offering and works with various cultural providers on Bonaire. Bernardina hopes that soon all primary schools on the island will participate in the CMK project, enabling children to grow and thrive through cultural education.

