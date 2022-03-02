First Chamber delegation visits New Harbor Location Saba

Commissioner Bruce Zagers seen here providing an update to the visiting delegation. Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM- The delegation of the Dutch Senate has paid a visit to the site of the new Harbor in Saba at the Black Rocks area.

Here they received an update about the project from Commissioner Zagers, Policy Advisor Zelda Meeuwsen and Rijks-intern Hester van Halen.

Much is expected of the new harbour on the island. A study has shown that a new harbour in the Black Rocks area would be a better investment, than the upgrading of the current one at Fort Bay.