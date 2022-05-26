First course for young entrepreneurs wrapped up

KRALENDIJK- On Wednesday, Jeugdhuis Jong Bonaire celebrated the completion of a course for young entrepreneurs.

A total of 6 young people between the ages of 14 and 22 took part in the course. The course lasted a total of three months. The participants are enthusiastic about the course completed, as is course leader Rudsaida Van Heijningen of Excellence Consultancy and Coaching.

According to activity supervisor Marc Henriquez of Jong Bonaire, the intention is to run even more groups of the course.