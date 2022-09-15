First Cybersecurity Convention takes place on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Last week, the Cybercrime Unit of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force organized a ‘cybersecurity convention’ on Bonaire for the first time.

About 50 people were present representing various organizations from the private and public sectors.

The purpose of the conference was to exchange knowledge about cybercrime and cybersecurity, but also to bring all parties together. “We cannot fight cybercrime alone, it has to be together, together we are strong”, according to the Cybercrime team of the KPCN.