First group of students from St. Eustatius & Saba arrive in The Hague

AMSTERDAM- August 1 saw the arrival in The Netherlands of a first group of 26 students from Saba and Statia, who opted for guidance during the first year by the TuranGoeloe organization.

On arrival at Schiphol, they were welcomed and escorted to a hotel, where they are lodged for a few days while participating in a central introduction program.

At the end of their first day in Holland, everyone who had registered in time (in March of this year) had health insurance, a bank account, and student accommodation.

Introduction program

On Wednesday, the students will be brought to their new homes, near or in their study town. There they will go through a local introduction program to show them the way to their new school/educational institution, register at their new municipality, and learn to find their way in their new town (shops, pharmacies, sports facilities, etc.)