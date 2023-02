KRALENDIJK – On Sunday the first Marshé di Rincon was held in Rincon. The action stems from the so-called Tourism Recovery Plan, which aims to spread tourism activities more widely across the island.

In the context of that recovery plan, activities also take place in the various districts, and not just on Wilhelminaplein.

Good luck

“I am convinced that the Marshé di Rincon will be a great success,” says director Miles Mercera of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB).