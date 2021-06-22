First Mortgage Signed backed by Guarantee System Bonaire

Kralendijk- Recently the first mortgage deed, backed by the new Hypotheek Garantie Bonaire (HGB) guarantee system was signed at the office of notary Mr. Kenneth Arends.
The system lowers the own capital requirement of prospective home buyers and at the same time lowers the risk for lenders. The idea, similar to the Dutch National Hypotheek Garantie (NHG) is intended to encourage home ownership on the island.
Unfortunately, the system is only available in Bonaire so far, to the dismay of Statia’s Island Council, who want to have a similar system in place. A national home buyers guarantee system has been long on the list of of the three BES-islands.
