First part of Kaya Grandi open to traffic again after quick resurfacing

KRALENDIJK- Contrary to previous projects, the resurfacing of part of the Kaya Grandi, leading towards the Gouverneur Debrotweg, seems to be proceeding smoothly.

Although the removal of the old asphalt layer only started at the beginning of the week, the re-asphalted section of the road will be open to traffic again on Saturday. It concerns the part that started in front of the MCB bank in Kralendijk, until the exit to the Kaya Carlos Nicolaas.

After this, the next stretch of road will be taken care of. The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) expects the project to take about two weeks.

Hato

Ultimately, the entire road surface up to the roundabout at Hato must be provided with a new road surface.