First Responder training held at Red Cross St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- On Saturday a total of 12 candidates were certified for the provision of First Aid. The training was given by the New Challenges Foundation and directed at the seafarers of the island.

However, there were also security officers of the Island Government working at the harbor and airport, who participated in the training.

“The training was very interactive and our candidates are now knowledgeable on providing First Aid to adults, children and babies”, says Daniela Richardson from Red Cross St. Eustatius.