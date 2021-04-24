First Roundabout Statia Nearing Completion













The new roundabout is located close to the FDR Airport of St. Eustatius. Photo: Statia Construction

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- On St. Eustatius the first roundabout to be constructed on the island is nearing completion.

The Roundabout, which forms part of the Airport Boulevard to be constructed at a later phase, will connect James Hook road, the road to Under the Hill and the road to Jeems North. Construction of the roundabout is important for a better connection between the airport and the harbor area.







The BES-Reporter understands that in the coming weeks, the Public Entity St. Eustatius and KPCN will be collaborating on a public awareness campaign on how to navigate the new roundabout. Many motorists on the island are unfamiliar as of yet with this type of intersection and will be provided with explanations on how to drive on the new intersection.