First Taste of Bonaire in 2022 on June 11th

KRALENDIJK -Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing its first Taste of Bonaire for this year after this event had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The first event of Taste of Bonaire will take place on Saturday June 11th, 2022 in the Wilhelmina Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in a fantastic atmosphere with the theme ‘Taste is Back’ in a ‘Ban Topa’ style.

The program is filled with music and artists and there are stands selling both local and international dishes. The music group Payola will perform this evening to entertain all those present. DJ Marv and DJ Kiart will also make an appearance to entertain the crowd with their music and there is a brass band show by The Boys.

All residents of Bonaire and visitors are invited to come enjoy a pleasant evening on Saturday June 11th, 2022 at the first Taste of Bonaire, edition ‘Taste is Back’ in the Wilhelmina Park.