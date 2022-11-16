First visit of Disney Magic Cruise on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The cruise ship Disney Magic visited our island for the first time on Saturday 12 November. Captain Zvonimir Vidak and crew were warmly received by a delegation from the OLB and TCB.

The ship had 1,863 guests on board on Saturday, of which nearly 800 participated in pre-booked tours and activities on the island. One of Disney Cruise Line’s four mid-sized ships, the Disney Magic is designed for families of all ages and constitutions and has a maximum capacity of approximately 2,700 guests.