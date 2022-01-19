Fiserhmen who drifted away back on Bonaire

- 8Shares
KRALENDIJK – The two fishermen who went missing with their boat My Own Business since Sunday afternoon have been found alive and well.
The Coast Guard discovered the small vessel that had drifted away quite rapidly and was nearly entering Venezuela’s territorial waters. The fishermen got into trouble when their engine malfunctioned.
Jarvis Melaan and Raimy Thielman were dropped off at the pier in Kralendijk bay by the Coast Guard on Tuesday evening. The fishermen and their relatives reacted with relief to the good news.
