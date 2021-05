4 Shares

Kralendijk- On Tuesday there are an additional five persons who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

At the same time, there are 5 persons who have recovered. Thanks to this fact, the total active cases still stands at 18. There are no people at the hospital with any Covid-19 related symptoms.







The fact that the number of daily cases stays relatively high, and is not going down seems a matter of concern. The Government however has not expressed any sentiments on the matter.