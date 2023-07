THE BOTTOM- Last week five residents on Saba received their Dutch Citizenship papers from the hands of Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.

Mr. Akeem I. Winston – Hassell, Mrs. Weihong Wen – Li, Mrs. Mariam Diarra – van Schadewijk, Ms. Liane E. O. St. Hiliare and Mr. Edwin S. Germain all took their Oath of Citizenship in front of the Governor.

Governor Johnson, on behalf of the Public Entity Saba and the Dutch Kingdom congratulated the new passport holders with their successful naturalization.