St. Eustatius Five residents St. Eustatius receive Dutch nationality Redactie 20-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The new Dutch Nationals together with Governor Alida Francis. Photo: Statia Government.

ORANJESTAD- Five Statian residents on Friday took the final step today on their journey to becoming new Dutch citizens.

Andrea Santos de la Crus, Fior Daliza Amalia Puello Cordero, Yongda Cai, Yenifer Carolina Sanchez and Ray Glenn Shields were sworn in this afternoon by the Island Governor, Alida Francis, at a naturalisation ceremony at the public library. They were joined by family and friends for the celebration of this important event.

In a brief message to the new citizens, Governor Francis urged them to take an active role in the community and reminded them that with Dutch citizenship comes additional responsibilities.

Privilege

“Staying informed about laws and regulations is crucial; an informed citizen is an empowered citizen,” she said. “Becoming a Dutch citizen is a privilege, not a right. It’s a testament to your hard work and dedication. On behalf of Statia, we warmly welcome you. We’re confident you’ll continue to contribute positively to our society.”