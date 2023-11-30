Flamingo Airport adjusts tariffs, impact on ticket prices expected in 2024

KRALENDIJK- Tickets to and from Bonaire will become slightly more expensive as of January 1, 2024, due to an upward adjustment in the rates by Flamingo Airport. This involves both higher landing fees and an increase in the Passenger Facility Charge (PFC), which every departing passenger is required to pay.

The PFC for international passengers will increase by $1.83. The new amount, commonly known as airport tax, will be $47.42 for passengers with an international destination from that moment onwards. Although it is a significant amount, it is still considerably lower than the $63 currently charged by Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP).

The PFC for local passengers will also rise, from $13.70 to $14.25, or an increase of 55 cents per ticket.

Further increase possible

The airport is keeping a cautious approach regarding further increases in the PFC and other rates. “We would like to bring to your attention that our government recently announced new regulations regarding a significant increase in the minimum wage on Bonaire, expected to take effect in mid-2024. At the time of writing, BIA is not yet aware of the implications of these changes and is currently conducting an investigation into the potential consequences on airport charges,” wrote airport director Maarten van der Scheer on November 22 to the airlines serving the island.