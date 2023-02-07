Flamingo Airport and union sign new collective labor agreement for employees 

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire International Airport N.V. (BIA) has a new collective labor agreement. The agreement between trade union ABVO and BIA was signed on Friday. The Collective Labor Agreement takes effect on 1 January 2023 and has a term of 3 years.

Salaries will be indexed by 4.3% in 2023 and by another 2% in 2024 and 2025. In total, the salaries will therefore increase by more than 8.3% over 3 years. At the initiative of BIA, a minimum wage of USD 1350 is now also applied, which means a significant increase in the lowest incomes.

In addition, various allowances for stand-by services and irregular shifts will be significantly increased and the rule will be introduced that BIA employees aged 60 and over no longer have to work night shifts. The end-of-year bonus is also noticeably increased.

The CLA was created in a constructive atmosphere and takes into account that both the employer and the employees come from a turbulent time, when the COVID pandemic had a major impact on daily life and the performance of the company. Still, BIA managed to keep the organization together during the pandemic and now we can look to the future. It was clear at BIA and at ABVO that the post-COVID era is characterized by high inflation and increasing tightness on the labor market, and this collective labor agreement has responded to this.

Appreciation

“With this collective labor agreement, we want to show appreciation to our colleagues for the work and commitment they show every day. Together we make Flamingo Airport a little bit better and we help passengers every day safely and with good service, I am proud of that,” says director Maarten van der Scheer.

