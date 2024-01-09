Flamingo Airport Bonaire sets record number of passengers in 2023

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire’s international airport processed a record total of 436,914 arriving and departing passengers in 2023. This marks a 3.1% increase compared to 2022 and a significant 10.8% surge from 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, the number of passengers to neighboring islands such as Curaçao and Aruba grew by 23.4%, totaling 159,790 passengers. Additionally, several thousand passengers flew to other destinations in the region, such as the Dominican Republic.

The number of passengers to and from North America remained nearly stable at 84,852 passengers in 2023. However, passenger numbers to and from the Netherlands decreased by almost 8% to a total of 185,991, reflecting a market correction after the temporary peak during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 2024, Bonaire International Airport N.V. (BIA) anticipates a moderate increase in passenger numbers, particularly from the region and to and from North America. Factors contributing to this include the new Toronto route and an increase in flights from existing American destinations. The airport is also steadily working on enhancing the passenger experience, capacity, and sustainability of Flamingo Airport.

Appreciation

“We appreciate the airlines that connected our island with the region and the rest of the world last year. Especially the airlines linking Bonaire with neighboring islands have delivered an outstanding performance, which is crucial for our community. Together with our partners on the island, we continue to improve the airport and establish vital air connections,” said Maarten van der Scheer, the airport’s director.