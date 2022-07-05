Flamingo Airport Bonaire will get longer roof at Arrival

KRALENDIJK- The current and relatively short roof on arrival at the Flamingo Airport of Bonaire will be considerably expanded.

According to interim director Jos Hillen, the existing roof at the arrival of the terminal will be extended by a length of approximately 40 meters over a width of 4.5 meters.

“Last week we approved the design of Atelier Lobo & Raymann. This shelter offers passengers shelter from sun and rain if they are in the queue during peak hours pending checks from the KMAR, Covid forms or other checks. We opted for a design that matches the architecture of the terminal and the new open-air departure hall,” says Hillen.

The roof is expected to be completed by the end of this year.