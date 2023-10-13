Flamingo Airport carries out maintenance on taxiway

KRALENDIJK – Last week, Bonaire International Airport (BIA) performed maintenance on the asphalt of Taxiway E.

Repair to the section was necessary due to the deteriorating condition of the asphalt. Taxiway E provides access to the so-called widebody platform, where KLM and TUI aircraft, in particular, park.

To facilitate the work, the respective taxiway was temporarily closed during the maintenance period, however without disruption to air traffic. Despite a few heavy rain showers, the work was successfully completed.

“Together with our team and partners, we are working to maintain our airport safe,” the airport stated regarding the maintenance performed.