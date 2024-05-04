Airlift
Flamingo Airport completes work on lineage and platforms
04-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- Employees of Flamingo Airport over past weeks have been working diligently to get the lines back in order.
For this purpose, the airport acquired its own line marking machine. With this machine, new markings were applied on the General Aviation (GA) platform and on Taxiway E.
At the same time, contractors renewed a portion of the platform. Repair work was carried out on various platforms’ asphalt surfaces.
The airport describes it as an intensive task, but one that fixed things for a good time to come.
