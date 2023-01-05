Flamingo airport looks back on a successful 2022

KRALENDIJK – According to the director of Bonaire International Airport (BIA), the airport on Bonaire looks back on the year 2022 as a positive one.

“After the pandemic, passenger traffic to Bonaire recovered strongly in 2022 and passenger numbers even exceeded those of 2019. A total of 424,284 passengers departed and arrived at Flamingo Airport in 2022. An increase of 65% compared to 2021 and almost 11% compared to 2019. The flights had a high occupancy and most familiar destinations returned to the network,” says Van der Scheer.

In 2022, BIA invested heavily in its own organization and many new colleagues were recruited. In addition, the airport was able to present good news about the planned expansion and upgrade of Flamingo Airport by signing a “Memorandum Of Understanding”.

Continued investements

According to Van der Scheer, the airport will continue to invest in its own employees and improve quality in the new year. “For example, there will be a roof for arriving passengers, a new and larger baggage belt and we expect a new ambu lift to safely get passengers with reduced mobility from and on board”.

In addition, the airport also expects to make progress when it comes to efficiency, including through the construction of a solar park.