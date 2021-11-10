Flamingo Airport on Bonaire in Holiday mood

- 36Shares
KRALENDIJK- Bonaire’s airport has once again been festively decorated in the run-up to the festivities of year-end Holidays
Arriving passengers, but also visitors to the airport, show themselves delighted with the festive decorations. Just like last year, the airport has again applied pink and white lights to the terminal building.
