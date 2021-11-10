10 November 2021 19:01 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Economy Latest news

Flamingo Airport on Bonaire in Holiday mood

68

  • 36
    Shares
Flamingo Airport on Bonaire in Holiday mood

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire’s airport has once again been festively decorated in the run-up to the festivities of year-end Holidays

Arriving passengers, but also visitors to the airport, show themselves delighted with the festive decorations. Just like last year, the airport has again applied pink and white lights to the terminal building.

Also read:

en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish