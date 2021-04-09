Flamingo TV Working Hard to Restore Damaged Cable













The FTV repair team on Friday afternoon. Photo: AworBonaire.nu

Kralendijk- Internet and cable provider Flamingo TV is hard at work to restore internet service to Nord di Saliña and Rincon, after a contractor severely damaged an optic fiber cable.

The damage was caused during emergency repairs on the temporary road at the new roundabout connecting the Kaya Amsterdam and the Kaminda Djabou.







The cable was ripped apart by a loader and a dump truck working on the temporary road in the course of Thursday. Although a team of technicians immediately started repair work, the Company yesterday evening communicated that the damage was of such extent that repair work needed to continue on Friday.

Restored

On Friday afternoon, the FTV repair crew was still busy, but confirmed to the BES-Reporter that work would be finished on Friday and that internet service would be restored to the affected areas.