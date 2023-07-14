Flights with WINAIR’s ‘own’ ATR start on Friday

PHILIPSBURG- WINAIR on Friday will be launching their Inaugural Flight to Curaçao and Aruba with new ATR-500 Aircraft

The airline says they are feeling proud to be starting the flights with their new ATR-500 series aircraft and that this is a remarkable milestone and a significant achievement for the WINAIR. “With it, we introduce a new level of comfort and luxury to our customers”, according to a press release by the St. Maarten based airline

Interisland flights

In addition, WINAIR is now able to offer transportation between Curaçao – Aruba, Curaçao -Bonaire, and vice versa for all your travel needs. Complementing these services and for further expansion, WINAIR will be receiving a second ATR aircraft in the next several months.