Floating pool at Parke Tului temporarily inaccessible

KRALENDIJK – Due to adverse weather conditions and strong gusts of wind on Sunday, the ‘floating pier’ at Parke Tului has been temporarily closed.



The closure was implemented after Indebon, in collaboration with Stinapa, deemed it the best course of action. “This is a temporary measure that may cause inconvenience to the public, but safety is our top priority, and we hope for understanding and patience,” said Mitchell de Palm of Indebon



Stinapa is currently reinforcing components of the floating pool to ensure safety at all times. While the unfavorable weather on Sunday seemed manageable, both Indebon and Stinapa mentioned that they are monitoring the situation and are prepared to take additional measures if necessary.