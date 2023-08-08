8 augustus 2023 11:42 am

Floating pool Bonaire taking shape

In just the first day, a good piece of the floating pier was already installed. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Monday morning around 10 o’clock, the construction of a floating pool (floating pool) in the bay of Kralendijk took off, after a short ceremony.

The project involves the placement and assembly of a floating pier with an area of 20 by 25 meters.

Sports management department Indebon is receiving assistance from nature park manager Stinapa and the Spatial Planning and Development Directorate (R&O) in executing the project. This ensures that everything proceeds in accordance with the issued permits.

Accessible

It is expected that the floating pool will be ready for use in two weeks. Indebon emphasizes that the floating pier will remain accessible to the entire population of Bonaire.

