KRALENDIJK- Due to renovation work on the concrete swimming platform of the floating pool at Parke Tului, it will not be available for use from Saturday, February 10, 2024.

During the closure, the second phase of the renovation project for Parke Tului and its surroundings will commence. The Open Bonaire Championships will take place in the renovated swimming pool on February 24th.

After these championships, the pool will be accessible again for general use.