Floating Sea Pool Bonaire Already Gaining Attention

KRALENDIJK – It’s far from complete, but the blocks that will eventually form a floating sea pool are already the new hotspot in town.

According to information from INDEBON, the construction of the floating section is only the first phase of the project. As part of the project, a ramp will also be built for wheelchair users and Parke Tului, in front of which the pool is situated, will be further optimized. As fourth and final phase parking spots will be created.

Especially, the youth doesn’t seem to mind that the project isn’t finished yet. Several youngsters and a few scattered tourists were already enthusiastically using the new attraction on Wednesday afternoon.”