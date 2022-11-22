Focus group Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) launched on St Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- Deputy Secretary-General Abigail Norville of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) has recently chaired the first meeting of the ZJCN focus group on St. Eustatius.

The focus group is tasked with bringing care-related issues to the attention of ZJCN. Ingra Bennett and Riana Bennett have been found willing by ZJCN to advise ZJCN on Statia. A third member is still being sought.

According to those present, the meeting was fruitful. The aim of the focus group is to proactively share tips and concerns with ZJCN. ZJCN started recruiting for the St Eustatius focus group in the second quarter of 2022. The group will consist of 3 members who will have conversations with ZJCN every other month.

Early

ZJCN will bring important developments in the healthcare sector to the group in order to include their advice at an early stage. A focus group for Saba and Bonaire will be realized in 2023.