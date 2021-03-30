Former Finance Minister Appointed President of Dutch National Growth Fund













7 Shares

Jeroen Dijsselbloem was Minister of Finance for the Dutch Labor Party (PvdA).

The Hague- Ir. J.R.V.A. (Jeroen) Dijsselbloem has been appointed as chairman of the independent committee of the National Growth Fund.

As agreed, the committee nominated the chairman from among its members. Minister Van ‘t Wout of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and Minister Hoekstra of Finance have taken over this nomination and appointed Dijsselbloem.







The independent committee of the National Growth Fund assesses investment proposals and advises the cabinet on this. In the next 5 years, 20 billion euros will be available from the Growth Fund to invest in projects that contribute to structural economic growth.

Finance

Jeroen Dijsselbloem (1966) was Minister of Finance until October 26, 2017. During that period he was also president of the Eurogroup. Before that he was a Member of Parliament for the PvdA. Dijsselbloem is now chairman of the Dutch Safety Board. He is also chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wageningen University & Research and chairman of the (European) High Level Group in the field of “Financing the transition to a sustainable economy”. He is also a member of the supervisory body of the Central Planning Board.

BES-islands

It can only be hoped that the funds made available through the Growth Fund will also be made available to Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, which have also suffered heavy blows to their economy because of the Covid-19 crisis.