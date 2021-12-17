Former Governor Frits Goedgedrag says goodbye to Council of State

- 6Shares
KRALENDIJK/DEN HAGUE – On Kingdom Day, the Netherlands commemorated the departure of former governor of The Netherlands Antilles and former island governor of Bonaire Frits Goedgedrag as State Councillor in extraordinary service.
Goedgedrag has held this role at the highest state body in the Netherlands since 2013.
In the context of Kingdom Day, the role of the governor within the Kingdom was discussed; a role that Goedgedrag can talk about from his own experience. Due to the corona measures, the meeting was hybrid and can be followed by video for invited guests.
Goedgedrag was active in the Advisory Department at the Council of State.
