St. Eustatius Former Kings Well Resort becomes Statia’s new National Parks Centre Redactie 07-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the former resort from the sea. Photo: STENAPA

ORANJESTAD – On Friday, the St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation (STENAPA) announced the purchase of what is locally known as Kings Well Resort. According to STENAPA, the acquisition marks the beginning of a new chapter in the preservation and restoration of the island’s natural beauty and biodiversity.

The former resort will be converted into a National Parks Centre dedicated to conservation efforts, including an advanced marine laboratory to aid STENAPA’s coral reef restoration on St. Eustatius.

The Centre will enhance nature education and expand access to STENAPA’s conservation activities for schoolchildren, parents, the elderly, and the community.

Student housing

Erik Boman of STENAPA notes that these efforts will support marine biodiversity, local fisheries, and ecotourism. The Centre will furthermore offer housing for students and scientists, promoting collaborative research, with plans for a conference facility.

The project, supported by the Public Entity of St. Eustatius, NEPP, and the Ministry of Nature (LNV), aims to further boost conservation and education on the island.