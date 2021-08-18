Former PDB leader Jopie Abraham passes away













Jopie Abraham as many will remember him, still as active politician during the 1990’s.

Kralendijk- On Tuesday evening Bonaire received the sad news that the popular former leader of the Partido Demokratiko Boneriano (PDB), Johan (Jopie) Abraham had passed away.

Abraham for some time was suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which his made breathing increasingly difficult. Till the very last day of his life, Abraham kept being very much interested in developments on the island, and in politics in general.

Abraham was one of the most popular leaders of modern times on Bonaire. Abraham, father of current PDB leader Clark Abraham, was known as a pragmatic politician who could be quite critical, even towards members of his own party. He was however also seen as a leader with a big social sentiment, and one of the few truly honest politicians.

Abraham formed part of numerous cabinets in the former Netherlands Antilles, and he also served as commissioner on Bonaire during various periods. While Abraham himself was closely involved in the negotiations about the dismantling of the Netherlands Antilles, he was critical about the outcome, and especially the strong Dutch influence over the past few years.

The BES-Reporters extends heartfelt condolences to his wife Rianne, his children and other family and friends.