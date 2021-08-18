- 192Shares
Kralendijk- On Tuesday evening Bonaire received the sad news that the popular former leader of the Partido Demokratiko Boneriano (PDB), Johan (Jopie) Abraham had passed away.
Abraham for some time was suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which his made breathing increasingly difficult. Till the very last day of his life, Abraham kept being very much interested in developments on the island, and in politics in general.
Abraham was one of the most popular leaders of modern times on Bonaire. Abraham, father of current PDB leader Clark Abraham, was known as a pragmatic politician who could be quite critical, even towards members of his own party. He was however also seen as a leader with a big social sentiment, and one of the few truly honest politicians.
Abraham formed part of numerous cabinets in the former Netherlands Antilles, and he also served as commissioner on Bonaire during various periods. While Abraham himself was closely involved in the negotiations about the dismantling of the Netherlands Antilles, he was critical about the outcome, and especially the strong Dutch influence over the past few years.
The BES-Reporters extends heartfelt condolences to his wife Rianne, his children and other family and friends.
Also read:
- Former PDB leader Jopie Abraham passes away
- Slain Police Officer Ferry Bakx remembered
- Saba youth train with Professional Coaches
- Police Force Caribbean Netherlands Control Room and Intake celebrates 10 years
- Different Uniforms on the Street
- Two New Positive Cases on Bonaire
- A New Fixture on Nevis has got the Whole Island Talking
- Government and TCB Announce the Restart of Cruise Tourism after 17 months
- OLB launches campaign Ban Skol Bèk#BONBAKUNÁ
- Also want to be a foster parent?
- One New Positive Case of Covid-19 Bonaire
- After a very long time: Two people with Covid in Hospital Bonaire
- Statia Government mum on situation with halted Excavations
- Youth in Saba coming out massively to get Covid-19 vaccine
- Air Belgium temporarily halts flights to Curaçao