Former Registrar Cecilia: Vote on same Tourism Tax ordinance cannot be repeated

KRALENDIJK- Former registrar of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), Willem Cicilia, in response to an article in The BES-Reporter says that it is not possible to vote again on the exact same regulation for the introduction of the Tourist Tax.

“The Island Council cannot repeat a valid vote. The decree “stands” with all its flaws, and should have been put presented for annulment if it is deemed to be contrary to the public interest. This did not happen, so the decision stands.”

Repair

Cicilia believes that in order to correct the flaws, it is necessary to present an ordinance which will repair the flaws of the current one.