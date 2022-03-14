Former Rincon police station for sale

KRALENDIJK – The former police station in Rincon is being sold. After the departure of the police, the building had not been used for years and fell into disrepair. The Dutch and local government no longer need the building for its tasks and therefore it will be sold through a public tender.

The former police post is located next to the Rincon football field and on the connecting road between Kralendijk and Rincon. It was built in 1984 and it covers an area of approximately 348 m². The plot on which the buildings are located has an area of 7,170 m². The current destination is Social – Administration Buildings. Most likely, new functions and subsequent use will require a change in the zoning plan. The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) has indicated that a wide range of options are conceivable. The ultimate destination of the plot and the building depends on the buyer, provided the OLB agrees with the plans made.

A public tender has been chosen for the sale, so that everyone has an equal chance of buying the former police station. Candidates should do their own research into the feasibility of their plans and what they are willing and able to pay for the plot with buildings. In order to be able to award the contract, it is important that a price is offered that is in line with the market. It is not possible for the Central Government Real Estate Agency (Rijksvastgoedbedrijf, RVB), which has an assignment under private law, to donate the building with land.

Procedure

Due to the need for careful research, the public tender will close after approximately 5 months on August 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Photos and information about the plot with buildings, the sales procedure, research reports and drawings can be found at www.biedboek.nl. All documents can be downloaded from this website, including the registration form. This must be submitted in a timely manner, completed in a sealed envelope, to the office of Mr. Kenneth F. Arends & Partners, civil-law notary in Bonaire.

After registration, the civil-law notary draws up a report and the RVB takes a decision. If the RVB proceeds to award, the object can be delivered to a new owner shortly afterwards. Interested parties who cannot view and/or download the documents via www.biedboek.nl can also view the documents during the viewing days in a viewing folder or at the notarial office. Optionally, a registration form can also be obtained from the notary. The viewing days are on March 29 and 31 from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.