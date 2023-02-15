Forsa Academy and Frans Paradise host King & Queen of the Caribbean windsurfing event

KRALENDIJK – Forsa Academy, in partnership with Frans Paradise, is excited to announce the return of the windsurfing event “King & Queen of the Caribbean” on Sorobon at Frans Paradise from April 7th to 10th. Windsurfers of all levels from different countries will showcase their skills in two categories: junior and professional slalom, as well as Freestyle as part of the Freestyle Pro Tour.

In addition to a thrilling windsurfing event, Forsa Academy is committed to supporting Bonaire’s youth through the Forsa method®, which promotes positive group dynamics, using activities as medicine, and leveraging role models. By fully involving young people in the event, we encourage positive engagement between young people, businesses, and the island.

Forsa Academy is seeking sponsors to support this exciting event, and in return, your company will receive multiple mentions during the event, be featured on the event’s Facebook page, and have the opportunity to display your banner. If you are interested in supporting the event, please contact them at info@forsaacademy.com.

Mick Schmit Forsa Academy info@forsaacademy.com Kralendijk, Bonaire https://www.facebook.com/Forsakingofthecaribbean +599-770-5776

