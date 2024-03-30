Saba Fort Bay Harbour full of Sargassum on Good Friday Redactie 2024-03-30 - 1 minuten leestijd

The influx of Sargassum changed the whole look of the Harbour Basin. Photo: Dave Levenstone.

THE BOTTOM – The island of Saba on Good Friday woke up to a harbour full of Sargassum on Friday.

A picture made by Dave Levenstone shows the amount of Sargassum currently in the harbour. The influx of the often smelly seaweed gave a totally different look to the Harbour.

Unfortunately, Sargassum is not totally innocent, as the blooming seaweed takes oxygen out of the water, often killing sea creatures trapped under its thick layer.