Saba
Fort Bay Harbour full of Sargassum on Good Friday
2024-03-30 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – The island of Saba on Good Friday woke up to a harbour full of Sargassum on Friday.
A picture made by Dave Levenstone shows the amount of Sargassum currently in the harbour. The influx of the often smelly seaweed gave a totally different look to the Harbour.
Unfortunately, Sargassum is not totally innocent, as the blooming seaweed takes oxygen out of the water, often killing sea creatures trapped under its thick layer.
