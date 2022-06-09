Foundations receive symbolic cheque Radiothon Together We Can!

KRALENDIJK- On Wednesday foundations Voeding op School and Voedselbank Bonaire received a symbolic cheque of $ 2500 each.

Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk Bonaire, Lions Club Bonaire and Rotary Club of Bonaire raised a total of $ 6700 for the two foundations and the baby food & care packages during the Radiothon held on April 27th, 2022.

The three clubs are very satisfied by the turnout, support and the generous donations. Voedselbank and Voeding op School each received $ 2500. The amount of $1700 was allotted to the baby food packages, that were handed out on May 7th, 2022. The representatives of Voeding op School and Voedselbank Bonaire, respectively Mrs. Shaina Offerman and Mr. Maarten Caljouw expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the donation that will surely help more families and children.

Thanksful

Kiwanis, Rotary, Lions would like to once again thank everyone who made this Radiothon possible and of course all the people of Bonaire who donated. Together we can!