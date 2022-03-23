Four-day Governance Course for NGO’s on St. Eustatius

Laywer Frank Kunneman is one of the lecturers for the course. Photo: EKVD

ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity Sint Eustatius (OLE) organizes a unique four-day course on corporate governance for all NGOs on St. Eustatius from March 28 till April 1st, every day from 15.30 till 19.30 (except Wednesday, March 30).

The course is organized by the public entity of St. Eustatius in collaboration with Norako N.V. and taught by the Foundation Themis Institute for Governance & Leadership. This Foundation has conducted many successful workshops and training on corporate governance and related subjects in St. Maarten, Saba, Curacao, Aruba, and Bonaire. The Foundation is also active in the Netherlands and Surinam.

The course is highly interactive, enabling management and supervisory board members to gain and share the knowledge and resources necessary to understand the primary building blocks of an effective board. Participants will review and discuss issues and challenges such as board roles and responsibilities in a foundation or association, board member liability and how to avoid liabilities, conducting effective board meetings, and self-assessment of (supervisory) board members. After completing the training sessions, each participant will receive a certificate on behalf of the Themis Institute.

The lecturers are prof. dr. Frank Kunneman, drs. ing. Robbert Kroon and mr. dr. Aubrich Bakhuis.

Access

All participants in the workshop will have access to an electronic learning platform of Themis that is exclusively admissible to the participating NGOs. On this platform, participants will find the relevant literature for each session and other information like PowerPoint presentations, etc. Personal Q&A-sessions with the lecturers are also possible on this platform. The language of the course is English. The course, financed by the government of St. Eustatius, is free of charge for three (3) (supervisory) board members of each NGO on Sint Eustatius receiving subsidy from the public entity. The course will be held at the Ernest van Putten Youth Center aka as the Lions Den.

Registration

To register for this course, an email can be sent to the office of the island secretary office.island.secretary@statiagov.com no later then Wednesday, March 24th.