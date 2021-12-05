Four Junior Ranges receive Dive Certificate thanks to VIP Diving

- 10Shares
KRALENDIJK- Four Stinapa junior rangers on Bonaire have received their Open Water Diving Certificate thanks to an ongoing program from VIP Diving to train Bonairean youngsters in becoming professional divers and dive masters.
The course, which lasted several weeks, was instructed by instructor Aja Radl. After various theory sessions on Tuesdays, coupled with practical sessions on Saturdays, Ian, Mickie, Robin and Ramso officially became Open Water divers.
Training
VIP Diving and Kevin O’Brien for years have been supportive in providing free dive courses to local youngsters. Stinapa carries the cost of materials used. VIP divers find it important that youngsters of the island also learn to dive and are allowed an opportunity in being Dive Professionals on their own island.
Proud
“I could not be more proud of them”, said Radl on Saturday. “They did their skills really well and in the end took me for a dive! Super good planning and leading the dive. They will be great divers”.
