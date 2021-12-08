Four major roads Bonaire partially closed for repairs













Work on the Kaya Piedra Presioso in Republiek has now been wrapped up. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Four major roads on Bonaire will be partially closed for repairs in the coming weeks.

The four roads are the Kaya Amsterdam, the Kaya International, the Kaminda Lagun and the Kaya Gobernador Debrot.

On the concerned roads, fairly large parts of the asphalt layer will be removed, after which they will receive a fresh cover of asphalt. The Kaya Amsterdam on Tuesday had already turned into what most resembled a dirt road. The other roads will soon follow.

Christmas

According to the Spatial Planning & Development department, the work will be carried out between 8 and 20 December. On December 21, so before Christmas, the roads would fully reopen to traffic.

In recent weeks, the Public Entity Bonaire seems to be gaining steam when it comes to road repair, after years of delays and little progress. A large part of the Kaya Piedra Presioso leading to Republiek has now been completed, while the road to Seru Largu is currently also being provided with a new asphalt layer. Work is also in a final phase in the Kaya Neerlandia.