Four more Covid-infections Bonaire

Kralendijk- There are four more Covid-19 infections on Bonaire. Out of a total of 43 tests, 4 tests came back as positive.

As there were no recoveries, the total amount of positive cases has now increased to a total of fourteen.

The BES-Reporter understands from informal information that the current infections are nearly all about youngsters who, so far, have not been vaccinated. The symptoms are in general relatively light.

