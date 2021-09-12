12 September 2021 23:35 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Four new cases Bonaire, but total down

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Four new cases Bonaire, but total down

101

  • 1
    Share

Kralendijk- On September 12, 2021, there are 109 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 51 test results received, 4 were positive.

Government once again emphasizes that the source of nearly all the new infections is known. The majority are residents of Bonaire.

Two people are currently hospitalized. Nine people have recovered from Covid-19.

Also read:







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish