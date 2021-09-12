Four new cases Bonaire, but total down

- 1Share
Kralendijk- On September 12, 2021, there are 109 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 51 test results received, 4 were positive.
Government once again emphasizes that the source of nearly all the new infections is known. The majority are residents of Bonaire.
Two people are currently hospitalized. Nine people have recovered from Covid-19.
