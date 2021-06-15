Four new Covid infections Bonaire!















Kralendijk- The total number of active Covid-19 cases on Bonaire has doubled in a single day, after 4 persons have tested positive for the virus.

Yesterday a total of 23 people went in for a test, with 4 positive results. No one has recovered and now one is being treated at the hospital because of Covid-19.







Information

Somewhat frustrating is that hardly any additional information is provided by the Local Health Department. Due to the lack of information it is unknown what is the sources of these new infections.