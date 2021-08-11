Four Statia Students Leave for Bonaire

- 430Shares
Oranjestad/Kralendijk- A total of four students left the island of St. Eustatius today to travel to Bonaire, where they will continue their studies.
Family and friends were present this morning at the FDR to say good bye to the students in question. Government Commissioner Alida Francis was also present at the airport, and gave the students some wise words before their departure.
In recent years Bonaire has become a more popular option for Statian students to continue their studies on a higher level. Especiall MBO students who have done the first part of their MBO-studies at the Gwendoline van Putten School, opt to continue on to MBO level 3 or 4 of the SGB in Bonaire.
The number of options at SGB/MBO has grown quickly over the past few years, while the quality of the education provided has dramatically improved.
